FTSE dips as inflation surges to 10-year high; Cineworld plunges

UK's FTSE 100 dropped on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices jumped to their highest in a decade ahead of a Bank of England meeting, while Cineworld tanked 27% following a court order to pay $957 million in damages to a rival. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.5% for a sixth straight session, weighed down by commodity-linked stocks.

The rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant has put the BoE in a double-bind, with investors no longer expecting the central bank to raise rates as early as Thursday despite higher-than-expected inflation numbers in November. "The market was generally expecting that we were going to see a high inflation number. It just increases the pressure but not sure if it really changes the outcome of Bank of England at this point," said Oliver Blackbourn, multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult to understand the reaction function given the way that they have moved around recently." Investors will also be watching out for the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision at the end of its two-day meeting later in the day on clues for faster tapering of its pandemic-era bond purchases and sooner interest rate hikes.

UK recorded 59,610 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since early January, as it faces what Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a "tidal wave" of infections from the Omicron variant. A stronger sterling also weighed on shares of dollar-earners such as Unilever, British American Tobacco and Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell declined about 1.3% each, as crude prices fell on growing expectations that supply will outpace demand next year. Industrial miners tumbled 2.2% as cautious investors reduced exposure to risk ahead of the Fed decision.

Cineworld plunged 27.3% after a Canadian court ruling that asked it to pay C$1.23 billion ($957 million) to rival Cineplex as damages for scrapping a takeover deal. British Airways' parent company IAG slipped 2.0% after saying it was in advanced talks with privately held Spanish company Globalia to cancel the acquisition of rival Air Europa.

Pest control company Rentokil Initial fell 6.4%, extending Tuesday's losses on its $6.7 billion bid to buy U.S. rival Terminix.

