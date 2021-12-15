Left Menu

MIV 2030 to drive cost savings of Rs 6-7K crore for EXIM clients: Sonowal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The development of Indian ports under the Maritime India Vision 2030 would drive estimated cost savings of Rs 6,000-7,000 crore per annum for exporters and importers and help unlock Rs 70,000-75,000 crore worth of potential revenue, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year unveiled the Maritime India Vision 2030 which envisages an investment of Rs 3-3.5 lakh crore across ports, shipping, and in­land waterways categories over 10 years.

Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal further said this investment excludes projects already under implementation stage under the Sagarmala project.

''This vision roadmap is estimated to help unlock Rs 20,000 crore plus worth of potential annual revenue for Indian ports,'' the minister said.

Further, Sonowal said it is expected to create an additional 20 lakh jobs (direct and indirect) in the Indian maritime sector.

According to the minister, MIV 2030 estimates the development of Indian ports to drive cost savings to the tune of Rs 6,000-7,000 crore per annum for EXIM clients and help unlock Rs 70,000 – 75,000 crore worth of potential revenue.

Under the Sagarmala Project, Sonowal said the government has identified 802 projects for implementation by 2035 and an investment of Rs 5.54 lakh crore has been invited.

Noting that an efficient logistics ecosystem is thought to be a catalyst for improving the competitiveness of all sectors of the economy, he said, ''we are constantly aiming to increase our supply chain efficiency and lowering logistics costs .'' He pointed out that Indian ports have attracted a cumulative FDI to the tune of Rs 122 billion.

