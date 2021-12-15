Cross-border trade platform Shypmax enters into partnership with Netherlands-based B2C Europe

Tech logistics platform Shiplite's cross-border trade platform Shypmax has secured an exclusive partnership with the Netherlands-based B2C Europe, a statement said on Wednesday.

B2C Europe is part of Maersk and specialises in business-to-consumer parcel delivery services in Europe.

The collaboration will enable Indian businesses to cost-effectively deliver their products to customers based in Europe, including the UK, using a single-window platform, Shipmax said.

Under the collaboration, Indian companies, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), direct-to-consumers (D2C), business-to-consumers (B2C), and e-commerce firms, from over 27,000 pin codes, can deliver any product across European markets and beyond through Shypmax.

Shypmax said it is committed to increasing shipping efficiency, automated logistics, and a single-window platform for global trade with this partnership.

The company aims to garner 70 per cent of the global e-commerce shipping market of India in three years, it said.

Shyplite founder and Managing Partner Nischal Jaain said, ''We are glad that we could partner with B2C Europe as it will help our customers in India rapidly expand their European merchandise business much more enthusiastically, having not to worry about delays, compliance issues, surprise penalties, and supply chain shocks of cross border shipping.'' With an end-to-end tracking facility to customers, ''our services are sustainable, price-effective, and simplified'', he added.

The platform automates processes related to compliance with the current regulations in the European Union.

As India's first import one-stop-shop (IOSS)-ready facility enabling centralised declaration and payment of VAT by European customers at the point of sale, Shypmax is saving Indian companies and the European customers from the hassles of navigating through different tax systems in Europe, it claimed.

The services also include customised labels, pick-up, packaging, and door-to-door delivery through more than 100 connected carriers across Europe and beyond by B2C Europe.

Stating that steep logistics cost has always been a dampener for Indian companies, Jaain said, ''There are about two-lakh merchants, including thousands of D2C companies, shipping into Europe.'' The annual gross merchandise value (GMV) is pegged at about 600 million euro. Indian companies spend 70-80 million euros every year (increasing at 30 per cent compound annual growth rate) towards the logistics of e-commerce shipments, he said.

GMV is the value of goods sold via e-commerce platforms.

''Our exclusive partnership with B2C Europe, and our asset-light approach will help us dynamically fulfil incremental and fast-changing demands of sellers and offer a pocket-friendly price. We are a plug-and-play carrier with transparent, friendly and easy-to-use services,'' he said.

Shypmax LPaaS, powered by Shyplite 4PL AI-powered logistics platform, will also leverage the global network of fulfilment centres of B2C Europe to help Indian companies deliver and collect returns of their products across the world, it said.

Martijn Van Der Geer, commercial director, B2C Europe, said: ''We have been an integral part of Shypmax's global trade management solutions. Having reached an exclusive agreement with Shypmax, we now have a strong partner in India.'' With the readily available infrastructure and expanding capacity at multiple fulfilment facilities in Europe, B2C Europe will help Indian companies scale up their European merchandise exports, he said.

''Though we are beginning with Europe, including the UK, we are hopeful of adding other regions like the USA for fulfilment and distribution in the near future on the back of the vast accessibility to B2C Europe now being a Maersk company.

''The partnership between B2C Europe and Shypmax is mutually beneficial as now B2C Europe has a strong base in India through Shypmax and vice-versa,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)