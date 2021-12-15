Vedanta Aluminium Unveils Sustainable Development Report for FY21

'Nature, Nurture, Future', the report captures Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) sustainability highlights of FY 2020-21, such as • 21% reduction in GHG emission intensity over FY 2011-12 baseline • 93% of mined-out area rehabilitated for biodiversity management • 16.5 billion liters of water recycled for reuse in plant operations • Deep community welfare initiatives touching over 5 lakh people • 1.97 Million Metric Tonnes of aluminum produced • Approx. USD 4.19 billion of economic value distributed Vedanta Aluminium Business, India's largest producer of aluminum and its value-added products, unveiled its Sustainable Development Report (SDR) for FY 2020-21 on National Energy Conservation Day, in campus connect program with the TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS). Students, alumni, and faculty from TERI SAS participated in the program. Titled 'Nature, Nurture, Future', Vedanta Aluminium's Sustainable Development Report encapsulates the Business' performance across key sustainability parameters such as Energy and Climate Change Management, Water Management, Biodiversity Management, Air Quality and Emissions control, Health & Safety, Social Impact, and Governance, etc. for the FY 2020-21 performance period. The report can be accessed on the company website: www.vedantaaluminium.com Launching the report, Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd. said, "The principles of sustainability are imbibed in every aspect of the way we conduct our business. It is imperative for us that our business growth materializes sustainably through judicious and responsible utilization of resources, the highest efficiency of assets and processes, and a focused approach towards carbon mitigation. We are committed to the decarbonization of our operations in the long term. As India's largest aluminum producer, we are unrelenting in our pursuit of excellence in all aspects of business, including Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)." Prof. Shaleen Singhal, Dean (Research and Partnerships) at TERI SAS, added, "TERI School of Advanced Studies students and faculty members are delighted to be part of this launch event that demonstrates Vedanta Aluminium's commitment to sustainability. This unique university-corporate partnership shall advance the frontiers of knowledge creation and practice for sustainable development." Prepared following the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the report outlines Vedanta Aluminium's approach to sustainable and responsible development aligned to United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Principles and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs). Key highlights from the report for FY21 include: • Operational excellence parameters for the production of aluminum • Vedanta Aluminium distributed economic value to the tune of USD 4.19 billion • Climate action initiatives have resulted in GHG emission intensity reduction by 21% at the Aluminium Business against FY 2011-12 as baseline • Towards decarbonization of operations, Vedanta Aluminium has set a target of achieving 24% reduction in GHG emissions intensity over 2012 baseline by FY 2025.

• Recycled 16.5 billion litres of water across operations • 93% of mined out area rehabilitated as part of biodiversity management • 308 Million Units of renewable power purchased for producing aluminium • 1.4 Million GJ in energy savings through energy conservation efforts, resulting in equivalent GHG savings of 0.32 million tCO2e (tonnes of Carbon Dioxide equivalent) • 118% of the generated ash utilized in avenues such as mine backfilling, raw material for cement and brick manufacturing, road construction, and low-lying area filling • 14% women professionals in management positions across the business • Deep interventions in community welfare dimensions of livelihood and skill development, women's empowerment, quality education, health & sanitation, etc. improving lives of 5 lakh people hailing from local communities • Since outbreak of COVID, Vedanta Aluminium has supported the local communities, district administrations, state governments, central government, with grocery supplies, PPEs, medical equipment, oxygen, financial contribution, and many other need-based requirements Vedanta Aluminium Business, a division of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest manufacturer of aluminium, producing over half of India's aluminium i.e., 1.97 million tonnes in FY21. It is a leader in value-added aluminum products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class aluminum smelters, alumina refinery, and power plants in India, the company fulfills its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminum as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow. For more information, please visit: www.vedantaaluminium.com About Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals companies with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium& Power across India, South Africa and Namibia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation-building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and the environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector. Vedanta is committed to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner and has pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net-zero operations. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company's flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars, has been set up as model Anganwadi focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. Under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, the Vedanta group has pledged Rs. 5000 crore over the next five years on social impact programs with a thrust on nutrition, women & child development, healthcare, animal welfare, and grass-root level sports. Vedanta and the group companies company have been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020, and was conferred Frost & Sullivan Sustainability Awards 2020, CII Environmental Best Practices Award 2020, CSR Health Impact Award 2020, CII National Award 2020 for Excellence in Water Management, CII Digital Transformation Award 2020, ICSI National Award 2020 for excellence in Corporate Governance, People First HR Excellence Award 2020, 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business and certified as a Great Place to Work 2021. Vedanta's flagship Nand Ghar Project was identified as the best CSR project by the Government of Rajasthan. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.vedantalimited.com. About Vedanta Aluminium Business Vedanta Aluminium Business, a part of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of Aluminium, producing almost half of India's aluminum i.e., 1.97 million tonnes in FY21. Vedanta is a leader in value-added aluminum products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class Aluminium Smelters, Alumina Refinery, and Power Plants in India, the company fulfills its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminum as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow. For more information, please log on to: www.vedantaaluminium.com. Image: Vedanta Aluminium unveils Sustainable Development Report for FY21

