Revenue receipts decreased by Rs 204 cr in Himachal Pradesh in 2019-20: CAG report

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a decrease of Rs 204.94 crore in revenue receipts in 2019-20 as compared to 2018-19, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India stated.

The CAG of India in its report, tabled by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the state Assembly on the last day of the winter session at Tapovan in Dharamshala on Wednesday, said the total revenue receipts of the government for the year 2019-20 stood at Rs 30,745.36 crore as compared to Rs 30,950.28 crore during the previous year.

There was a decrease in revenue receipts over the previous year by Rs 204.92 crore, it added.

The maturity profile of outstanding stock of public debt and interest of Rs 62,234 crore (principal Rs 40,572 crore and interest Rs 21,662 crore) as on March 31 2020 indicates that the annual outgo in the shape of public debt repayment and interest will be about Rs 6,207 crore during the next five years up to 2024-25, it added.

The CAG further stated the financial liability of the state increased 14.57 per cent during 2019-20 to Rs 62,212 crore. The internal debt of the government increased to Rs 39,528 crore (11.78 per cent) during 2019-20 from Rs 35,363 crore in 2018-19.

During 2019-20, the total expenditure (Rs 36,362 crore) of the state increased by Rs 1,869 crore (5.42 per cent) over the year 2018-19, it added.

The state had a negative growth (minus 0.67 per cent) in revenue receipts during 2019-20 over the previous year, which was a significant reduction from 2015-16 (31.37 per cent).

Out of the total revenue receipts of Rs 30,745.36 crore, 33 per cent was raised through tax revenue and non-tax revenue avenues. The balance 67 per cent was received from the Government of India as the state's share of divisible Union taxes (Rs 4,677.56 crore and grants-in-aid Rs 15 939.52 crore).

