Odisha CM urges Centre for special intervention in infra development

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged the Centre for special intervention in filling the infrastructural gaps due to recurring natural calamities in the state.

Interacting with a visiting delegation of the Niti Aayog led by its vice chairman Rajiv Kumar, Patnaik said though Odisha made substantial improvement in the last two decades in macroeconomic and socio-economic indicators, the state is faced with a huge infrastructural gap. ''Focusing on State's long term issues, the Chief Minister said that the State is burdened with infrastructural gaps and vulnerability to recurring natural calamities. This requires a special dispensation from the Government of India to help the State to catch up with the frontline States,'' a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Welcoming the delegation, Patnaik said, ''We would like to take this opportunity to present various longstanding and emergent developmental issues requiring support of NITI Aayog and Government of India.'' The chief minister said that his government would welcome more consultations and collaboration in the course of strategy and policy formulation across sectors.

He said that Odisha's development strategies have been successful in combating Left Wing Extremism (LWE), and mobilisation and economic empowerment of nearly 70 lakh women through self-help groups.

''We are the third largest contributor to PDS (public distribution system) rice pool of the country. We have pioneered a conditional cash transfer system for pregnant women and lactating mothers,'' he told the delegation.

Besides, Odisha's health assurance scheme for cashless treatment in empanelled hospitals helps people to reduce out-of-pocket health expenditure.

Noting that the state has invested heavily in infrastructure development, Patnaik said there is still a requirement for improvement in the sector keeping in view the long-term issues.

Kumar congratulated Patnaik for the increase in the state's per capita income, improvement in agriculture and mining along with managing the fiscal deficit below 5 per cent, the CMO statement said.

He also advised the state government to improve its mining production from 1 per cent to more than 2 per cent.

Kumar also proposed the state government to set up an SDG (sustainable development goal) Monitoring Unit, besides suggesting switching to chemical-free agriculture.

He said that the Niti Aayog is keen to partner Odisha for chalking out a development blueprint for the state.

Senior officers of the government were present during the interaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)