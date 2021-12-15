Left Menu

PFC to finance 350 electric buses in Uttar Pradesh

State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Wednesday said it will lend Rs 275 crore for deployment of 350 electric buses across nine cities in Uttar Pradesh.An agreement to this effect was signed between PFC and GreenCell Mobility -- an e-mobility platform supported by governments of India and the UK to boost adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 16:56 IST
State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Wednesday said it will lend Rs 275 crore for deployment of 350 electric buses across nine cities in Uttar Pradesh.

An agreement to this effect was signed between PFC and GreenCell Mobility -- an e-mobility platform supported by governments of India and the UK to boost adoption of electric vehicles in the country. The buses will be deployed in key cities of UP including Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Mathura, among others.

The Centre has launched FAME-II scheme with an allocation of Rs 3,500 crore for promotion of adoption of electric buses. Electric buses offer sustainable mobility solutions by tackling challenges of poor air quality and also reducing carbon footprints of the nation.

