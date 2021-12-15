Left Menu

Britain extends grace period for some post-Brexit checks on goods

Updated: 15-12-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 17:04 IST
Britain extends grace period for some post-Brexit checks on goods
British Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday London would extend a grace period for introducing post-Brexit checks on goods moving from the island of Ireland to Britain beyond Jan. 1 to allow space for negotiations with the European Union. Britain and the EU have for months been trying to solve trading difficulties under part of their Brexit agreement, known as the Northern Ireland protocol, but Frost said those talks were unlikely to be "definitively concluded" by Jan. 1.

"The government believes that this pragmatic act of good will can help to maintain space for continued negotiations on the protocol," Frost said in a written statement to parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

