SVC Co-operative Bank launches loan festival; to offer credit at attractive rates

SVC Co-operative Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of its loan festival, offering home loans from 6.45 per cent onwards, among other products such as vehicle, gold and doctors loans.

The consumer loan festival 'SVC Maha Loan Utsav' offers a bouquet of consumer loan products at attractive rates, to be available across all the 198 branches of the bank in 11 states till December 31, 2021, SVC Bank said in a statement.

The bank said it has revised the rate of interest on home loans to 6.45 per cent onwards during the offer period, while vehicle loans will be charged at seven per cent per annum onwards and gold loans at 8.50 per cent per annum onwards.

It will also offer loans against property and doctors loans at 8.75 per cent onwards each.

''New year is a time for a fresh start, and in line with empowering aspirations of our customers,...to launch MAHA Loan Utsav, designed to offer the best rates and greater ease, faster processing, and wider access to our customers across a wide range of products,'' SVC Co-operative Bank Managing Director Ashish Singhal said.

The bank previously had three editions of its 'Loan Utsav'.

All SVC Bank customers willing to avail the loans can call SVC Care on 18003132120 or visit any of the branches, it said.

