Left Menu

Awfis strengthens partnership with Prestige Group

Chennai, Dec 15 PTI Co-working spaces provider Awfis Space Solutions Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it would be unveiling 12 new state-of-the-art centres in southern and western parts of the country as part of the second phase of expansion of the strategic association with Prestige Group.The expansion would be taken up in phases in the coming months, the company said in a statement.This partnership is aimed at accelerating further growth in the rapidly evolving flex workspace segment.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 17:37 IST
Awfis strengthens partnership with Prestige Group
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI): Co-working spaces provider Awfis Space Solutions Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it would be unveiling 12 new state-of-the-art centres in southern and western parts of the country as part of the second phase of expansion of the strategic association with Prestige Group.

The expansion would be taken up in phases in the coming months, the company said in a statement.

''This partnership is aimed at accelerating further growth in the rapidly evolving flex workspace segment. The association seamlessly leverages Prestige Group's and Awfis' strengths, expertise and capabilities to jointly invest and create compelling value for both companies,'' the statement said.

The centres would be spread out in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

The partnership between Awfis and the Prestige Group aims to cater to the growing demand for co-working spaces for startups, SMEs, mid and large-sized corporates looking to adopt hybrid workplace models.

''We are excited to further solidify our partnership with the best-in-class Prestige Group. The expansion of our alliance to provide world-class amenities is a proof of the ever-increasing demand for shared workspaces,'' Awfis Founder-CEO Amit Ramani said.

Both the companies aim to cater to the growing demand among enterprise clients and large corporations while continuing to cater to start-ups and SMEs who were the early adapters of co-working, he said.

Prestige Group Chairman and Managing Director Irfan Razack said, ''We believe in building relationships that are a win-win for all stakeholders in a shared and collaborative future. We are looking forward to a continued and sustained growth that we have seen so far.'' PTI VIJ VIJ NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021