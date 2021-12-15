Awfis strengthens partnership with Prestige Group

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI): Co-working spaces provider Awfis Space Solutions Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it would be unveiling 12 new state-of-the-art centres in southern and western parts of the country as part of the second phase of expansion of the strategic association with Prestige Group.

The expansion would be taken up in phases in the coming months, the company said in a statement.

''This partnership is aimed at accelerating further growth in the rapidly evolving flex workspace segment. The association seamlessly leverages Prestige Group's and Awfis' strengths, expertise and capabilities to jointly invest and create compelling value for both companies,'' the statement said.

The centres would be spread out in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

The partnership between Awfis and the Prestige Group aims to cater to the growing demand for co-working spaces for startups, SMEs, mid and large-sized corporates looking to adopt hybrid workplace models.

''We are excited to further solidify our partnership with the best-in-class Prestige Group. The expansion of our alliance to provide world-class amenities is a proof of the ever-increasing demand for shared workspaces,'' Awfis Founder-CEO Amit Ramani said.

Both the companies aim to cater to the growing demand among enterprise clients and large corporations while continuing to cater to start-ups and SMEs who were the early adapters of co-working, he said.

Prestige Group Chairman and Managing Director Irfan Razack said, ''We believe in building relationships that are a win-win for all stakeholders in a shared and collaborative future. We are looking forward to a continued and sustained growth that we have seen so far.'' PTI VIJ VIJ NVG NVG

