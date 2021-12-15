Left Menu

apna.co to hire over 400 employees across verticals in next 6 months

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 17:43 IST
Jobs and professional networking platform apna.co on Wednesday said it is planning to hire over 400 employees across verticals in the next six months.

Out of this total hiring, 65 per cent will be for apna's engineering, data science and product teams, the company said in a statement.

The company will hire from the campus of institutes in India including IITs, IIMs and ISBs, it added.

While tech-related roles will account for the highest number of hires, non-technical resources will join customer success, sales, human resources and other departments.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the organisation has continued with remote working to ensure flexibility to employees working across different time zones and this will continue to be a core tenet of working at apna, the company added.

