Dr Rekha Chaudhari's book "India's Ancient Legacy of Wellness" launched in presence of Honorable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Smita Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/PNN): On the Occasion of World Digital Day Celebration and Book Launch Honorable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari congratulated Dr Rekha Chaudhari and appreciated her unique work will definitely bring the attention of citizens across the globe. He also said the book reveals to us that how important it is for us human beings to be close to nature which helps us to revive and recharge us to do productive work.

Dr Rekha, during her speech, pointed out one of the burning issues of our society, which is the rampant use of social media and technology. Digital detox is an essential step towards a healthy lifestyle and mental health. Dr Rekha says this book is dedicated to her father and his emphasis on Health and Education as given her this perspective to bring such unique concepts in front of the world today. Dr Rekha's (Zep Foundation) is a non-profit organization that is creating a movement to give the world a digital detox. It's time to re-program yourself and reclaim your human journey. It is an NGO that has been conducting research in the healthcare industry in India for over 16 years and is working closely with tribal and rural practices to discover the secrets of a healthy lifestyle. Dr Rekha's Research has also been published in WHO, and she was invited by John Hopkins, Harward and Oxford University to publish her research.

Today WDDD is celebrated in many countries, In India from wellness Industry Members like Parineeta Sethi ( Chief Editor Global Spa Magazine) , Niqi Kundhi (GEO SPA), Sushmita Sarangi (Commercial Director JIVA / Niu & Nau) Is working on teaching how to strike a balance between the online and offline world. # Dr Rekha Chaudhari Twitter Campaign also received tremendous positive responses and feedback from social media users across India.

The Campaign went on top 1 trending and became a topic of discussion across the Twitter users. After the Launching of the book, the event was followed by giving Award to the Dignitaries who excelled in respective fields by Honorable Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Awardees were Smita Thackeray, Archana Nevrekar, Smita Jaykar, Krishika Lulla, Anushka Yoga, Miss Malini, Nisha jamval, Vikas mittal, Ritoo datta, Aahna Kumra, Piyuus Jaiswal, Simran Ahuja.

Dr Rekha Chaudhari is thankful to WDDD Committee Members, all the Ambassadors for helping to implement WDDD Motto in Society. Ambassadors like Archana Nevrekar, Aparna Shah, Preeti Singh, Namrata Thakkar, Payal Pokarna, Archana Jain for organizing WDDD celebrations in their respective areas. Special thanks to Smita Thackeray for all her support for WDDD Initiative. Mickey Mehta and Agnelo rajesh also made their presence over at the event. Dr Rekha Chaudhari has invited all to help this social cause and asked to read her book so that it reaches out to the maximum people and create an awareness of Wellness and help us to uplift many young lives. The revenue generated through the purchase of the book will be utilized by the foundation for social causes.

