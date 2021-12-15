Anupam Rasayan inks Rs 135-cr long-term supply contract with Japanese firm

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan on Wednesday said it has signed a long-term binding contract worth Rs 135 crore with a Japanese multinational customer for supplying an existing life science-related speciality chemical.

The company earlier signed a letter of intent (LoI) for this product with the same customer and now have entered into a long-term contract for the next four years, the company said in a statement.

Speaking about the order, Anupam Rasayan Managing Director Anand Desai said, ''This conversion of LoI into a long-term contract reinforces the capability of our company to be a preferred partner with some of the world's most marquee companies. We continue to work on expanding our chemistries and enhance the wallet share with our customers.'' The company manufactures products for over 66 domestic and international customers, including 23 multinational companies. The company has been manufacturing products for select customers for over a decade.

