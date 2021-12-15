Left Menu

Anupam Rasayan inks Rs 135-cr long-term supply contract with Japanese firm

We continue to work on expanding our chemistries and enhance the wallet share with our customers. The company manufactures products for over 66 domestic and international customers, including 23 multinational companies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 18:09 IST
Anupam Rasayan inks Rs 135-cr long-term supply contract with Japanese firm
  • Country:
  • India

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan on Wednesday said it has signed a long-term binding contract worth Rs 135 crore with a Japanese multinational customer for supplying an existing life science-related speciality chemical.

The company earlier signed a letter of intent (LoI) for this product with the same customer and now have entered into a long-term contract for the next four years, the company said in a statement.

Speaking about the order, Anupam Rasayan Managing Director Anand Desai said, ''This conversion of LoI into a long-term contract reinforces the capability of our company to be a preferred partner with some of the world's most marquee companies. We continue to work on expanding our chemistries and enhance the wallet share with our customers.'' The company manufactures products for over 66 domestic and international customers, including 23 multinational companies. The company has been manufacturing products for select customers for over a decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021