Sun Pharma gets USFDA approval for generic Amphotericin B Liposome injection

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic Amphotericin B Liposome injection used in treatment of fungal infections with 180 days of exclusivity.

The approval granted by the USFDA to one of the company's wholly-owned subsidiaries of the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of generic Amphotericin B Liposome for injection, is for the strength of 50 mg/vial single-dose Vial, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

''Sun Pharma has been granted competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation by USFDA and being the first approved generic, is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity for the product,'' it added.

As per the USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration), the regulator may designate a drug as a CGT after determining that there is inadequate generic competition for that drug and there is not more than one approved drug included in its active approved list.

On successful application of CGT, the applicant gets a 180-day period of exclusivity, during which approval of certain subsequent ANDAs is not granted.

The generic product approval is based on AmBisome Liposome for injection, 50 mg/vial as a reference product, Sun Pharma added.

Citing October 2021 IQVIA Health data, the company said AmBisome Liposome for injection, 50mg/vial had annualised sales of approximately USD 136 million in the USA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)