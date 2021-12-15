Left Menu

Unclaimed bag on Jammu-Srinagar highway sparks panic, traffic suspended briefly

It was found that the bag contained clothes and had apparently fallen out of a vehicle on the highway, the officials said.The highway was reopened for traffic after over an hour.

An unclaimed bag found lying on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday afternoon sparked a security scare and prompted authorities to suspend vehicular traffic for over an hour, officials said.

They said the bag was found lying near Cafeteria Morh on the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

The bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs were pressed into service. It was found that the bag contained clothes and had apparently fallen out of a vehicle on the highway, the officials said.

The highway was reopened for traffic after over an hour. Efforts are on to identify the owner of the bag so that it can be returned, they said.

