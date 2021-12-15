Ganja worth Rs 80 crore seized in Chhattisgarh in 3 years: Govt

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday informed the Legislative Assembly that over 78,351 kilogram of ganja (cannabis) worth nearly Rs 80 crore has been recovered in the state in the last around three years.

During the same period, 1,990 gram of brown sugar worth over Rs 3.68 crore was also seized in the state, it said.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Damrudhar Pujari, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said, "A total of 78351.882 Kg of cannabis worth Rs 79,96,40,262 was seized across the state between January 1, 2019 and November 20 this year in 1,972 cases.'' ''Similarly, in 42 cases, 1990.322 gram of brown sugar with a value of Rs 3,68,56,754 was seized during the same period,'' he said.

The year 2019 saw the seizure of 22,387 kg of cannabis worth Rs 12.41 crore, while 2020 and 2021 (till November 20) recorded a seizure of 27,352 kg (of Rs 21.16 crore) and 28,611 kg (of Rs 46.38 crore), respectively, the House was informed.

The minister's reply further said 2,910 people were arrested in connection with cannabis seizure, while 61 others were held for smuggling of brown sugar during this period.

As many as 36 persons engaged in cannabis peddling are absconding and action against three government employees were also taken in these cases, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)