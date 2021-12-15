Left Menu

Ganja worth Rs 80 crore seized in Chhattisgarh in 3 years: Govt

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 18:28 IST
Ganja worth Rs 80 crore seized in Chhattisgarh in 3 years: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday informed the Legislative Assembly that over 78,351 kilogram of ganja (cannabis) worth nearly Rs 80 crore has been recovered in the state in the last around three years.

During the same period, 1,990 gram of brown sugar worth over Rs 3.68 crore was also seized in the state, it said.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Damrudhar Pujari, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said, "A total of 78351.882 Kg of cannabis worth Rs 79,96,40,262 was seized across the state between January 1, 2019 and November 20 this year in 1,972 cases.'' ''Similarly, in 42 cases, 1990.322 gram of brown sugar with a value of Rs 3,68,56,754 was seized during the same period,'' he said.

The year 2019 saw the seizure of 22,387 kg of cannabis worth Rs 12.41 crore, while 2020 and 2021 (till November 20) recorded a seizure of 27,352 kg (of Rs 21.16 crore) and 28,611 kg (of Rs 46.38 crore), respectively, the House was informed.

The minister's reply further said 2,910 people were arrested in connection with cannabis seizure, while 61 others were held for smuggling of brown sugar during this period.

As many as 36 persons engaged in cannabis peddling are absconding and action against three government employees were also taken in these cases, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021