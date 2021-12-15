Dutch governing pact foresees deficit at 3.2% in 2022 -document

A governing pact presented on Wednesday by parties that will form Prime Minister Mark Rutte's fourth Cabinet foresees spending increases, but the country will largely remain within European budgetary rules, the document said.

It estimated the Dutch government would run a deficit of 3.2% in 2022, decreasing to 2.5% by 2025. The national debt to GDP ratio would increase from 58.6% in 2022 to just over 60% in 2025, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)