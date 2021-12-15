Switch Mobility to set up manufacturing, technology centre in Spain

Switch Mobility, a unit of Ashok Leyland, on Wednesday said it will set up a manufacturing and technology centre at Castilla y Leon in Spain with plans to invest 100 million Euros (about Rs 860 crore) over the next ten years.

With already a significant presence in the UK and India, the new facility will extend Switch’s footprint as part of the company’s global plans.

The facility will comprise two production lines and is expected to see the first buses produced in the fourth quarter of next year.

It will initially focus on the manufacturing of net zero carbon electric vehicles for the European market and R&D of Switch’s next generation of electric buses and light commercial vehicles.

The site will also have capacity to serve markets further afield including South America. ''Supporting our well-established sites in the UK and India, our Spanish facility will provide us with crucial access to the European market,'' Switch Mobility Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Andy Palmer noted.

The company plans to invest around 100 million Euros over the next ten years to generate significant economic benefit to surrounding communities, creating up to 2,000 talented direct jobs and around 5,000 indirect jobs.

Construction of the new centre will commence on January 27, 2022.

Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd was incorporated to carry on the business of manufacturing and sales of electric vehicles.

Hinduja group's flagship Ashok Leyland makes trucks, buses, light vehicles and defence vehicles.

