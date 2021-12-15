Mumbai airport brings down rapid RT-PCR test price to Rs 1,975

Adani Group-owned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday said it has brought down charges for the rapid RT-PCR test at its facility to Rs 1,975 following the Maharashtra government's directives.

The rapid RT-PCR charges at the Mumbai airport earlier stood at Rs 3,900, which were reduced from Rs 4,500 being charged earlier after the state government wrote to the additional health secretary in the Union Health Ministry seeking its intervention.

In a letter to the additional secretary in the Union health ministry earlier this month, the state government said that though the operator has agreed to bring down the charges for the rapid RT-PCR test, they were still ''very high'' compared to the rates being charged by other airports such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi.

The lowering of the rapid RT-PCR test charges to Rs 1,975 is in line with the latest directive from the Government of Maharashtra, CSMIA said in a statement.

The standard RT-PCR test will continue to cost Rs 500, it added.

CSMIA will continue to provide comprehensive testing infrastructure for the convenience and ease of its passengers, the private airport operator said.

