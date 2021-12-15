Left Menu

U.S. retail sales miss expectations in November

U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month as Americans started their holiday shopping early to avoid shortages and paying more for goods.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 19:08 IST
U.S. retail sales miss expectations in November
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month as Americans started their holiday shopping early to avoid shortages and paying more for goods. Retail sales rose 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for October was revised higher to show retail sales surging 1.8% instead of 1.7% as previously reported. Sales have now risen for four straight months.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales rising 0.8%. Estimates ranged from as low as being unchanged to as high as a 1.5% increase. Several of the top U.S. retailers reported in mid-November that they had noted an earlier start to holiday shopping.

Trillions of dollars in COVID-19 pandemic relief from governments across the globe fueled demand for goods, straining supply chains. The resulting shortages, ranging from motor vehicles to furniture and electronics, have raised goods prices. Consumer prices increased a solid 0.8% in November, with the year-on-year gain of 6.8% the largest since June 1982.

The modest retail sales gain likely does not change views that the economy is regaining steam after a slowdown in the third quarter that was triggered by the Delta variant of the coronavirus and rampant shortages. The report was released as Federal Reserve officials prepared to wrap up a two-day policy meeting.

The U.S. central bank is expected to announce that it would speed up the tapering of its massive monthly bond purchases, against the backdrop of soaring inflation. An early interest rate increase next year is on the table. Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales dipped 0.1% after accelerating 1.8% in October. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity rose at a 1.7% annualized rate in the third quarter. More than half-way through the fourth quarter, consumer spending is above its third-quarter pace. Economic growth estimates are as high as an 8.7% rate. The economy grew at a 2.1% pace in the third quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021