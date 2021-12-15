Canada to advise citizens against non-essential international travel - source

Canada will advise citizens on Wednesday to avoid non-essential international travel to help reduce the threat from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a government source said.

The source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, did not give more details. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the premiers of the 10 provinces on Tuesday to discuss ways of countering Omicron, which is spreading rapidly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)