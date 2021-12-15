Exports rise 44 pc during Dec 1-14

India's exports rose 44.41 per cent to USD 16.46 billion year-on-year during December 1-14, 2021, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Imports too grew 42.57 per cent to USD 27.53 billion during the period under review, the data showed.

Imports, excluding petroleum, also increased 32.90 per cent last fortnight over the same period of 2020-21 and up 48.47 per cent as compared to same period of 2019-20.

