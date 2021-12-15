Left Menu

Exports rise 44 pc during Dec 1-14

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:01 IST
Exports rise 44 pc during Dec 1-14
  • Country:
  • India

India's exports rose 44.41 per cent to USD 16.46 billion year-on-year during December 1-14, 2021, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Imports too grew 42.57 per cent to USD 27.53 billion during the period under review, the data showed.

Imports, excluding petroleum, also increased 32.90 per cent last fortnight over the same period of 2020-21 and up 48.47 per cent as compared to same period of 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021