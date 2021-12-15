ZEE5 enters into partnership with Applause Entertainment

Home-grown video streaming platform ZEE5 has entered into a strategic partnership with India's leading content and IP studio Applause Entertainment, a venture of Aditya Birla Group for a multi-show association.

The two leading content companies will collaborate to create an original content slate of new ZEE5 originals in Hindi across genres to entertain billions of ZEE5 viewers across the globe, according to a joint statement.

The move is in line with ZEE5's content-first approach of partnering with the best in the creative ecosystem and bringing to the fore bespoke and premium content for a diverse audience. ZEE5, the over-the-top (OTT) arm of media major Zee, already has partnerships with platforms such as TVF (The Viral Fever), Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, and Red Chillies Entertainment, among others.

ZEEL President (Content and International Markets) Punit Misra said, ''We are excited about our partnership with one of the leading content creators of our country – Sameer Nair & Applause Entertainment. With our shared belief in consumer obsession, coupled with their unique content creation capabilities, I am confident that we will win the hearts of millions.'' Applause Entertainment CEO Sameer Nair said, ''In the past four years, Applause has created a diverse slate of content and explored stories across genres, languages and geographies.'' PTI KRH HRS hrs

