Soccer-Real, Barca and Bilbao take legal action against LaLiga over CVC deal
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao have taken legal action against LaLiga after the Spanish top flight agreed a 1.994 billion euro investment from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners last week, the clubs said on Wednesday.
Real said the CVC deal https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/soccer-spains-laliga-soccer-clubs-ok-cvcs-21-bln-euro-capital-injection-2021-12-10 was "an illegal transaction that causes irreparable damage to the entire Spanish football sector and flagrantly violates the most elementary principles of Spanish sports law and the La Liga statutes".
