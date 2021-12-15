Left Menu

Soccer-Real, Barca and Bilbao take legal action against LaLiga over CVC deal

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:15 IST
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao have taken legal action against LaLiga after the Spanish top flight agreed a 1.994 billion euro investment from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners last week, the clubs said on Wednesday.

Real said the CVC deal https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/soccer-spains-laliga-soccer-clubs-ok-cvcs-21-bln-euro-capital-injection-2021-12-10 was "an illegal transaction that causes irreparable damage to the entire Spanish football sector and flagrantly violates the most elementary principles of Spanish sports law and the La Liga statutes".

