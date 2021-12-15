Data Patterns IPO receives 7.68 times subscription on Day 2 of offer

The initial public offer of Data Patterns (India) Limited, which supplies electronic systems to defence and aerospace sector, was subscribed 7.68 times on the second day of subscription on Wednesday.

The IPO received bids for 5,44,91,050 shares against 70,97,285 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 12.42 times, non institutional investors 5.20 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 92 per cent.

The initial public offer has a fresh issue component of up to Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale up to 59,52,550 equity shares.

Price range for the offer is at Rs 555-585 per share.

Data Patterns on Monday collected Rs 176 crore from anchor investors.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for debt repayment, funding its working capital and up-gradation and expansion of its existing facilities besides general corporate purposes.

Data Patterns is backed by former Blackstone head Matthew Cyriac via Florintree Capital Partners LLP, which holds a 12.8 per cent stake in the company.

Founded by Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan and Rekha Murthy Rangarajan, Data Patterns is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider that caters to requirements across space, air, land and the sea.

Its core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation and verification.

Its involvement has been found across radars, underwater electronics/ communication, electronic warfare suites, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, and programmes catering to Tejas light combat aircraft, light utility helicopter, BrahMos and other communication and electronic intelligence systems.

It had developed the first nanosatellite ''NiUSAT'', which thereafter was deployed in 2017. In addition, two more satellites are under progress, the draft papers noted.

Data Patterns works closely with the defence PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd as well as government organisations involved in defence and space research like DRDO.

JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer.

