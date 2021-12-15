Left Menu

Bank employees in Rajasthan to participate in nationwide strike on Dec 16-17

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:29 IST
Bank employees in Rajasthan to participate in nationwide strike on Dec 16-17
  • Country:
  • India

Bank employees in Rajasthan will participate in the nationwide strike on December 16-17 to protest on the call of the United Forum of Bank Unions.

The forum's state convener Mahesh Mishra said 25,000 officers and employees working in over 4,000 branches of the public sector banks will participate in the strike in the state.

He added that the strike has been called on the issue of privatisation of the banks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021