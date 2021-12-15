Left Menu

Great uncertainty remains about new coronavirus variants as global economy recovers: Gopinath

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:54 IST
Great uncertainty remains about new coronavirus variants as global economy recovers: Gopinath
  • Country:
  • India

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath on Wednesday said that as the global economy recovers from the pandemic, a great deal of uncertainty remains about new COVID-19 variants and increased inflation pressures in many countries.

Addressing an event organised by economic think-tank NCAER, Gopinath further said the pandemic has been aggravated by the recent advent of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

''As the global economy recovers from the pandemic, a great deal of uncertainty remains about the new COVID-19 variants and increased inflation pressures in many countries,'' NCAER said in a statement quoting Gopinath.

The new coronavirus variant, called B.1.1.529 or Omicron, was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 24.

''Gopinath discussed how policymakers can best deal with these challenges in an increasingly uncertain environment.

''She flagged the persistent risk of the pandemic, which she said would continue even in 2022,'' the statement said.

According to the statement, the other issues Gopinath raised include a significant divergence in recovery from the pandemic across nations, especially between the advanced and emerging economies.

''If allowed to spread uncontrolled, Omicron could lead to large-scale hospitalisations and further restrictions on mobility and travel, which will again have a negative impact on global economies, both advanced and emerging,'' it said quoting Gopinath.

She also focused on the outlook for global growth in the coming year.

According to the statement, she noted that one of the positive findings was that though the pandemic has now been prevalent for nearly two years, it cannot be likened to the Great Depression of the early-20th century.

''The impact of the Great Depression was longer and more far-reaching — in contrast, after the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an economic rebound even if an uneven one,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021