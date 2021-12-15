Left Menu

Investors challenge budget airline Wizz Air over labour rights

A group of 14 investors has called on Wizz Air to allow employees to form and join trade unions, saying their research suggested the London-listed budget airline was discouraging the practice in breach of staff rights. The investor group, which raised their concerns in a letter seen by Reuters, included Britain's Ardevora Asset Management and Denmark's AkademikerPension.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:03 IST
Investors challenge budget airline Wizz Air over labour rights

A group of 14 investors has called on Wizz Air to allow employees to form and join trade unions, saying their research suggested the London-listed budget airline was discouraging the practice in breach of staff rights.

The investor group, which raised their concerns in a letter seen by Reuters, included Britain's Ardevora Asset Management and Denmark's AkademikerPension. The Danish fund threatened to sell its holding if the Budapest-based firm did not respond. Wizz Air told Reuters it could not comment on specifics as it was in "active discussion with the investors directly".

But it said it took engagement with staff "very seriously" and was confident that structures and processes to support open and transparent engagement were working "extremely well". In the letter, the investors said freedom to unionise was enshrined in global and regional conventions and laws but said their research suggested a pattern of behaviour at the company to block employees doing so.

The letter highlighted six examples dating back to 2014, when a Romanian court fined the company after 19 employees were dismissed shortly after starting a union. The letter quoted an interview in June 2020 with Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi in which he said the firm was "keeping out unions everywhere" as they were "killing the business".

In April 2021, Wizz Air rejected calls from unions in Italy to agree a labour contract with them and told Italy's labour ministry it planned to operate without engaging with unions. https://www.reuters.com/article/wizz-air-italy-idUSL8N2MJ4NZ "There is a growing body of evidence of workers being blocked to join unions or sacked when they do so. This is completely unacceptable," said Jens Munch Holst, chief executive of AkademikerPension, a $23 billion Danish pension fund.

"Our message is clear to the company. We will wait until 20 December and if our meeting requests are not met, expect exclusion," he said, adding that respecting workers' rights was also about caring for passenger safety. In the letter, investors acknowledged the company had sought to manage labour relations through an internal body known as the Wizz People Council but were concerned about its effectiveness.

Wizz Air said the council provided a forum for employees to discuss important issues, held frequent employee engagement surveys and had a programme for "regular two-way dialogue" with the chief executive. The investors' letter pointed to a whistleblower report flagging concerns about pilot fatigue and flight safety, adding that recognising workers' freedom to form and join unions was "also an important risk mitigation strategy."

"To remedy our concerns, we therefore encourage Wizz Air to publicly and formally recognise employees' rights to form and join unions; and commit to non-discrimination on the basis of union membership," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021