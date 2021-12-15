Left Menu

PRASA served with urgent application instituted by former GCEO

The senior counsel investigated whether Matthews deliberately and intentionally failed to disclose material information to PRASA in respect of his dual citizenship.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has confirmed that it has been served with an urgent application instituted by the former Group Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews, who is seeking to interdict his already finalised termination of employment.

Earlier this month, the board of PRASA unanimously resolved to terminate with immediate effect the employment contract of Matthews after an investigation by seasoned senior counsel made adverse findings against him.

The State Security Agency (SSA) has since declined to issue Matthews top-secret security clearance or any other security clearance.

In a statement on Wednesday, PRASA Board Chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said the former Group CEO, amongst others, seeks to interdict the agency from communicating with the media in respect of his already concluded termination of employment.

"PRASA will vehemently oppose this meritless application and it will seek an appropriate cost order against Matthews. PRASA will only entertain media enquiries concerning this matter once the court has issued its judgment," Ramatlakane said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

