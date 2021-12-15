Left Menu

RBI proposes new norms for capital requirement for banks

Meanwhile, in a circular, the RBI said any payment bank or small finance bank that intends to undertake the government agency business may be appointed as an agent of the RBI upon execution of an agreement with it.The decision, the RBI added, has been taken in consultation with the Ministry of Finance.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:15 IST
RBI proposes new norms for capital requirement for banks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday proposed to replace existing approaches for measuring minimum operational risk capital requirements of banks with a new Basel-III standardised approach.

'Operational risk' refers to the risk of loss resulting from inadequate or failed internal processes, people and systems or from external events. The RBI issued the 'Draft Master Direction on Minimum Capital Requirements for Operational Risk' as part of the convergence of its regulations for banks with Basel-III standards.

The central bank has sought comments on the draft by January 31, 2022.

All existing approaches – Basic Indicator Approach (BIA), The Standardised Approach (TSA)/ Alternative Standardised Approach (ASA) and Advanced Measurement Approach (AMA) for measuring minimum operational risk capital requirements – are proposed to be replaced by the new standardised approach (Basel-III Standardised Approach). The central bank aims to put the modified norms in place from April 1, 2023. Meanwhile, in a circular, the RBI said any payment bank or small finance bank that intends to undertake the government agency business may be appointed as an agent of the RBI upon execution of an agreement with it.

The decision, the RBI added, has been taken in consultation with the Ministry of Finance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021