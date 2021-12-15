Left Menu

CCI approves Reliance arm's acquisition of stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:23 IST
CCI approves Reliance arm's acquisition of stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday approved the acquisition of shareholding in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd by Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd.

According to a combination notice filed with the regulator, Reliance New Energy is seeking to acquire 40 per cent of the total voting equity share capital.

However, acquisition can go up to 51.07 per cent of equity share capital of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy in the eventuality of full acceptance of the open offer.

''Commission approves acquisition of shareholding in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited by Reliance New Energy Solar Limited,'' according to the regulator's tweet.

In India, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is engaged in solar engineering, procurement and construction solutions, and operation and maintenance services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021