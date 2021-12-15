Finance, corporate affairs ministries sign pact for data exchange

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Ministry of Finance's Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-India) on Wednesday signed a pact for data exchange between the two organisations, according to a statement.

''The MoU (memorandum of understanding) will facilitate the sharing of data and information between MCA and FIU-India on an automatic and regular basis,'' it said.

The MoU comes into force from the date it was signed.

It will enable the sharing of information related to suspicious transactions, KYC-related details and consolidated financial statements of companies registered in the country, among others.

The MoU will ensure that both MCA and FIU-India have seamless linkage for regulatory purposes.

A Data Exchange Steering Group has also been constituted for the initiative, which will meet periodically to review the data exchange status and take steps to further improve the effectiveness of the data sharing mechanism.

''The data sharing arrangement gains significance in light of development of MCA21 Version 3 and FINNET 2.0, which will utilise state-of-the-art technology for improving their regulatory and facilitating functions,'' it added.

