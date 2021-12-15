Left Menu

DDMA extends COVID-19-related curbs till December 31 midnight

We were hoping to come out of the losses that the industry has suffered during the pandemic but now it looks difficult. He said it is understandable that there is a threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus but questioned whether singling out restaurants and bars is the only solution to ward off the fear of spread of infection.Joy Singh, co-partner of Raasta and Yeti, said, We have had some bookings for Christmas and New Year and we will have to refund the money of some customers and that will be a loss for us.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:18 IST
DDMA extends COVID-19-related curbs till December 31 midnight
  • Country:
  • India

In a decision that would limit Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday extended till December 31 midnight its COVID-19-related curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity.

In an order, the DDMA said the currently permitted and restricted activities in Delhi will continue up to the intervening night (12.00 hrs) of December 31 and January 1.

Under a phased reopening with improved COVID-19 situation in the city, the DDMA has permitted most of the activities. However, political, social, cultural, religious and such other gatherings are still not permitted.

Apart from the cap of 50 per cent of seating capacity on bars and restaurants, the order also continued the restriction on banquet halls to hold events other than meetings and conferences, exhibitions and marriages.

In the pre-Covid period, hotels, bars, restaurants and banquets halls used to be jam-packed with revellers during Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations.

Restaurateurs were disappointed with the decision and said they were hoping to recover the losses incurred during the pandemic by organising events on New Year's Eve and Christmas.

Rahul Singh, the owner of Beer Cafe, said, ''Multiplexes, cinema halls, buses -- everywhere 100 per cent capacity is allowed. So what have we done to deserve this? It is disappointing. We were hoping to come out of the losses that the industry has suffered during the pandemic but now it looks difficult.'' He said it is understandable that there is a threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus but questioned whether singling out restaurants and bars is the only solution to ward off the fear of spread of infection.

Joy Singh, co-partner of Raasta and Yeti, said, ''We have had some bookings for Christmas and New Year and we will have to refund the money of some customers and that will be a loss for us. Of course, regular customers will be given preference in bookings.'' However, he said that looking at a bigger picture, this is slightly a better solution. ''If by taking some precautions, we can contain the spread of virus and prevent a situation that may call for a complete lockdown, it is better,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
2
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021