Left Menu

Ford Bronco SUV does not win 'Top Safety Pick' - group

The industry funded group said the Bronco's head restraints failed to provide good protection against whiplash injuries and its headlights provide inadequate illumination on curves. Vehicles must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness tests.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:27 IST
Ford Bronco SUV does not win 'Top Safety Pick' - group
  • Country:
  • United States

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) said Ford Motor Co's new 2021 Bronco four-door SUV did not qualify for its "Top Safety Pick" because of issues with its head restraints and headlights. The industry funded group said the Bronco's head restraints failed to provide good protection against whiplash injuries and its headlights provide inadequate illumination on curves.

Vehicles must earn good ratings in six IIHS crashworthiness tests. The Bronco received good ratings for five out of six tests but in the head restraint test the neck of the test dummy was subject to moderate force in a simulated rear-end crash and it received an acceptable rating. Automakers often tout IIHS "Top Safety Pick" ratings. To get a "Top Safety Pick+" vehicles must have acceptable- or good-rated headlights that come standard across all trim levels.

Ford noted in a statement "all of Bronco’s safety features meet or exceed federal safety standards." Ford has sold 25,855 Bronco SUVs in the United States through Nov. 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
2
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021