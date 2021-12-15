Left Menu

Inter-Modal Station coming up at Vaishno Devi base camp in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:33 IST
Inter-Modal Station coming up at Vaishno Devi base camp in J-K
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

The Administrative Council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday approved a proposal to sign a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) for co-development of Inter-Modal Station (IMS) at Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The MoU would be signed between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Union Ministry of Railways, and the government of Jammu and Kashmir through Katra Development Authority (KDA), an official spokesman said.

He said the approved IMS would be developed as a terminal infrastructure integrating various transportation modes of rail, road, air (helipad), bus, auto rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles at a single hub for seamless movement of people from one mode to another.

He said the public zone and subsequently commercial infrastructure would be developed under phase I and II, respectively, while the project will be completed in three years.

The decision is aimed at minimising the transit time and cost for commuters and potentially extend the duration of their stay in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

He said the development of the IMS at Katra would also boost commercial development and economic activity which will significantly upscale the socio-economic profile of Katra and its adjoining areas.

For development of the infrastructure, a tripartite MoU will be signed which will regulate funding and promote coordination between various agencies for time bound execution of the project, the spokesman said.

He said the Chief Executive Officer of the Katra Development Authority was authorised as the signatory on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
2
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021