Plum partners Razorpay Rize to offer group health insurance to startups

This partnership with Razorpay Rize fructifies Plums vision to help startups create a culture of health insurance and employee wellbeing from day-one.Through this association, Plum aims to take an industry-first approach of helping startups with under 10 employees get insured and provide them with best-in-class health benefits, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:45 IST
Employee health insurance startup Plum has partnered with Razorpay Rize to offer exclusive group health benefits to early age startups. Plum aims to cover over 1,00,000 new businesses and entrepreneurs, it said on Wednesday. This partnership with Razorpay Rize fructifies Plum's vision to help startups create a culture of health insurance and employee wellbeing from day-one.

Through this association, Plum aims to take an industry-first approach of helping startups with under 10 employees get insured and provide them with best-in-class health benefits, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

