Ganja seized from train at Nagpur station

The Nagpur unit of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad seized 10.35 kg of ganja from a train at the railway station here, an ATS official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, ATS officials conducted a check in a general coach of 20823 Puri-Ajmer Express at Nagpur station on Tuesday and found ganja in two bags, weighing 10.35 kg, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered at the GRP station in the city, the official added.

No arrests have been made so far.

