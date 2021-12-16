Driver of Tesla taxi involved in Paris accident released from police custody - Le Parisien
French police released the driver of a Tesla Model 3 taxi from custody after a heavy accident involving the vehicle killed one and injured 20 people, French newspaper Le Parisien said on Wednesday. The man was released with a registration requirement, the newspaper said.
Tesla has told the French government there is no indication that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla Model 3 taxi was caused by a technical fault.
