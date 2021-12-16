U.S. concerned by Canada's pursuit of digital services tax -USTR
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 00:58 IST
The office of the U.S. Trade Representative is concerned with Canada's announcement that it will continue to pursue a unilateral digital services tax, a USTR spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.
“If Canada adopts a DST, USTR would examine all options, including under our trade agreements and domestic statutes,” it said.
Canada's finance ministry said on Tuesday Canada was still prepared to impose a tax on corporations providing digital services if need be.
