U.S. concerned by Canada's pursuit of digital services tax -USTR

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative is concerned with Canada's announcement that it will continue to pursue a unilateral digital services tax, a USTR spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“If Canada adopts a DST, USTR would examine all options, including under our trade agreements and domestic statutes,” it said.

Canada's finance ministry said on Tuesday Canada was still prepared to impose a tax on corporations providing digital services if need be.

