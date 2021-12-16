France's Macron: Australian PM behaved badly over submarine deal
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-12-2021 03:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 03:34 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday Australia's government behaved badly when it pulled out of a contract to buy submarines from France.
Speaking in an interview with French television stations TF1 and LCI, Macron said France had retaliated against the Australian move, and that its response would continue to make itself felt for a long time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Macron
- Emmanuel Macron
- Australia
- Australian
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COVID: France extends suspension of flights from high-risk southern African countries
String of gun accidents in France prompts calls for hunting curbs
France ramps up vaccine booster drive, tightens entry rules
France to allow limited flights from Africa
France secures Guernsey fishing licences in post-Brexit row