BRIEF-RBNZ Says Sarah Owen, Kate Kolich, Greg Smith To Join As Assistant Governors

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: * SARAH OWEN, KATE KOLICH AND GREG SMITH WILL JOIN THE RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND AS ASSISTANT GOVERNOR

* KATE KOLICH WILL TAKE UP NEW ROLE OF ASSISTANT GOVERNOR AND GENERAL MANAGER OF INFORMATION, DATA AND ANALYTICS IN FEBRUARY 2022 * SARAH OWEN WILL JOIN US AS OUR FIRST ASSISTANT GOVERNOR AND GENERAL MANAGER OF RISK COMPLIANCE AND LEGAL SERVICES IN MARCH 2022

* GREG SMITH APPOINTED AS NEW ASSISTANT GOVERNOR AND GENERAL MANAGER OF FINANCE AND COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS * RECRUITMENT FOR REMAINING ELT ROLE OF ASSISTANT GOVERNOR AND GENERAL MANAGER OF MONEY GROUP IS PROGRESSING WELL

* GREG SMITH WILL REPLACE MIKE WOLYNCEWICZ, WHO LEAVES IN MAY 2022 * SARAH OWEN WILL ALSO BE RBNZ’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER, CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER AND ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING OFFICER Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)