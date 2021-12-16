Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 16

Vaccine makers do not need to make a new inoculation targeted at the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to Anthony Fauci, after data showed that booster shots of existing jabs continue to offer protection. Ofgem was accused on Wednesday of not going far and fast enough with reforms designed to prevent another meltdown of Britain's energy retail market, which has seen 26 suppliers fail in just over four months.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK regulator tackles Apple and Google mobile duopoly https://on.ft.com/3m5lAUQ Linklaters becomes latest law firm to phase out 'lockstep' pay model https://on.ft.com/33s0xoJ

Current vaccine boosters protect against Omicron, says Fauci https://on.ft.com/3E0Y3dM Ofgem criticised for not going far enough with energy supply reform https://on.ft.com/3dT4zsj

Overview Britain's Competition and Markets Authority, which prevented Facebook's acquisition of image platform Giphy two weeks ago, is now threatening to be a major thorn in the side of both Apple and Google.

Linklaters becomes latest law firm to water down its traditional "loskstep" pay model for partners, to attract and retain top talent by offering larger pay cheques to outstanding performers. Vaccine makers do not need to make a new inoculation targeted at the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to Anthony Fauci, after data showed that booster shots of existing jabs continue to offer protection.

Ofgem was accused on Wednesday of not going far and fast enough with reforms designed to prevent another meltdown of Britain's energy retail market, which has seen 26 suppliers fail in just over four months. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

