Sania Mirza launches De Beers Forevermark boutique in collaboration with OM Jewellers

- Natural diamonds crafted to create a legacy - MUMBAI, India, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OM Jewellers in collaboration with De Beers Forevermark has launched a beautiful debut boutique in Bandra, Mumbai. The store exclusively retails jewellery crafted with genuine, natural Forevermark diamonds in the ateliers of OM Jewellers. Iconic tennis star Sania Mirza inaugurated the store in the midst of unbridled fanfare and celebration. See a video of her here. OM Jewellers has created a beacon of purity and craftsmanship that caters to the needs of conscious and astute jewellery connoisseurs. The diverse collections showcase the brand's commitment to design excellence, quality, and heritage value.

The meticulously curated collections encompass stylish earrings, necklaces, and rings. The ethereal tiara collection is positively mesmerizing and is bound to make every woman feel divine on their special day. Signature collections available at the brand new boutique include the' Avaanti' collection, the 'Icon' collection, the 'Circle of Trust' collection, the stackable ring Tribute collection among others. The boutique features a special 'ringfie booth' for the social media-loving clientele. Internationally acclaimed sports personality, Sania Mirza, graced the store launch adorning elegant Forevermark jewellery crafted by OM Jewellers. She stated, ''It gives me immense pleasure to associate with De Beers Forevermark as they launch their first exclusive diamond boutique in Mumbai in collaboration with OM Jewellers. Just like my commitment and passion towards tennis, each De Beers Forevermark diamond promises beautiful, rare, responsibly sourced, natural diamonds each inscribed with a unique identification number. Supporting the environment for a brighter tomorrow is a topic very close to my heart, and De Beers is extremely committed to creating a better future, ensuring that every diamond it discovers creates a lasting positive impact for the people and places where it is found, which makes me feel really proud to be associated with them today.'' ''OM Jewellers has been synonymous with quality, trust, and craftsmanship. Our long-running and thriving partnership with Forevermark has enhanced both brands and culminated into the launch of our debut De Beers Forevermark boutique in Bandra, Mumbai. OM Jewellers is truly honored to collaborate with the esteemed brand. I am happy to share that every collection is distinctive and each piece of jewellery is a unique blend of class, sophistication, opulence, and contemporary design. With this addition to our growing number of stores, we aim to satiate the needs of today's discerning global Indians,'' said Mr. Bhavin Jakhia, Director, OM Jewellers at this delightful occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India said, ''Opening our first boutique in Mumbai with OM Jewellers was a natural progression to our decade-long association. As consumers have moved towards buying things that are meaningful and hold value, diamonds are a very important purchase. Trust and quality are the two most valuable attributes when buying diamonds and the boutique would offer nothing short of such expectation given the 133-year-old legacy of De Beers. We only collaborate with retailers who are passionate about diamonds but also meet the brand's stringent criteria of business, social and environmental integrity. Customers can purchase only the best diamonds that are on offer in terms of design, authenticity, beauty, rarity, and craftsmanship at this boutique. We share the same brand value and ethos and we enhance the retail experience by offering among the world's most beautiful diamonds.'' For further details on the latest collections, visit: www.omjewellers.com Find the video of Sania Mirza here: https://youtu.be/E7dzBFGuFlQ About OM Jewellers: OM is more than jewellery. It embodies family values, based on trust & understanding. Started in 1939 by Damji Jakhia as a small jewellery workshop in Gujarat, today OM Jewellers has 3 stores in Mumbai. The first store was opened in 1999 in Borivali and the second was opened in 2011, in Mulund. Today, run by the third generation, OM Jewellers has transformed into a jewellery brand of the 21st century by entering the digital space. With almost 80 years in the industry, OM JEWELLERS -'The Family Jewellers' are a popular choice of fashionistas and popular celebrities. The brand also made a successful debut at Lakme Fashion Week 2019, Luxury Lifestyle Weekend 2019, and was adorned by Hollywood actress Amandla Stenberg on the Oscar red carpet.

About De Beers Forevermark: De Beers Forevermark benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Every De Beers Forevermark diamond is natural and untreated and undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal its ultimate beauty and natural brilliance, each diamond is selected for beauty using criteria beyond the standard 4Cs. Each diamond is also responsibly sourced and underpinned by our Building Forever sustainability commitments: leading ethical practices across the industry, partnering for thriving communities, accelerating equal opportunities, and protecting the natural world. Less than one per cent of the world's natural diamonds are eligible to receive the De Beers Forevermark inscription, a unique assurance that the diamond meets our exceptional standards for beauty and rarity and is responsibly sourced. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1710574/Sania_Mirza.jpg PWR PWR

