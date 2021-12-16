Left Menu

Energy stocks boost Shanghai shares, consumer firms weigh on blue chips

China's main Shanghai stock index edged higher on Thursday but consumer firms weighed on blue chips amid concerns over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, while weakness in Chinese tech firms dragged Hong Kong's Hang Seng lower. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.11% to 8,250.55, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.81% at 23,231.48.

China's main Shanghai stock index edged higher on Thursday but consumer firms weighed on blue chips amid concerns over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, while weakness in Chinese tech firms dragged Hong Kong's Hang Seng lower. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.28% at 3,657.85, with energy firms providing support. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.07%, with a 4.69% gain in energy shares offset by losses in sectors such as consumer staples, down 1.92% and non-ferrous metals, down 2.35%.

** An index tracking the coal sector surged 6.34% amid a government crackdown on illegal mining that has lifted prices. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.11% to 8,250.55, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.81% at 23,231.48. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were JD.Com Inc, down 4.88%, Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, trading 4.26% lower, and Meituan, dropping 4.14%.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking the IT sector fell 2.1%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.06%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.3% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.22%​. ** A-shares of Chinese companies that were reported on Wednesday to be on the verge of being added to U.S. investment and export blacklists rose.

** China's Leon Technology Co finished the morning session up 6.5%, after the company downplayed a report it would be added to the investment blacklist. ** But Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) ended the morning down 3.42% in Hong Kong. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.10% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.87%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3672 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% firmer than the previous close of 6.368.

