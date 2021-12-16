Sensex rises 142 points; Bajaj, Infosys climb

After four consecutive sessions of loss the Indian equities markets benchmark indices were trading in the positive on Thursday with Sensex rising 226 points. The 30-stock S&P BSE Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange opened sharply higher 58,243.43 points and touched a high of 58,337.20 in early morning trade. At 11.20 am the Sensex was trading at 57,930.75 points, 0.25 per cent or 142.72 points higher than its previous day close at 57,788.03 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened in the positive at 17,373 points and touched a high of 17,379.35 points in the early morning trade. At 11.20 am the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,256.70 points, 0.20 per cent higher than its previous day close at 17,221.40 points. Bajaj Finance gained more than 2 per cent. Infosys jumped 1.83 per cent to Rs.1765.15 after the company announced plans to acquire Singtel's delivery centre in Malaysia.

Mahindra & Mahindra 1.26 per cent higher at Rs.856.40; UltraTech Cement 0.76 per cent higher at Rs.7422.60; Titan 0.53 per cent higher at Rs.2335.50; and Tata Steel 0.45 per cent higher at Rs.1159.10 were among the major Sensex gainers. Half of the 30 Sensex scrips were trading in the red. Sun Pharma dipped 1.57 per cent. Maruti Suzuki 1.54 per cent down at Rs.7450.25; IndusInd Bank 1.13 per cent down at Rs.927.75; Bajaj Auto 1.19 per cent down at Rs.3258.10 and ICICI Bank 0.79 per cent down at Rs.746.65 were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

