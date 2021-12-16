When nation-states and corps join, who will set rules for BTC?

Many people across the globe become bankrupt by getting money removed from their banks. However, if it does not go the same way, it can only be a radical experiment. In March 2020, bitcoin was nothing but had a value of $5000. However, the COVID-19 pandemic brings about a revolution in the world of bitcoin. People were locked inside their homes, and therefore, people started to develop an interest in day trading and cryptocurrencies. Ultimately, a wave came into the market, and it changed the cryptocurrency market as a whole. One of the most important reasons because of which cryptocurrency bitcoin got widespread recognition everywhere in the world is purchasing bitcoin by Tesla and the vast, high-profile debate on bitcoin in the United States Federal reserve conferences.

Also, bitcoin merged with Twitter, and also the stadium was named after it. Later on, El Salvador also adapted bitcoin as a legal tender, which recognised every country. It is widespread for the youth nations and technology-driven corporations to get some inclusion in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Also, it is a positive milestone that is necessary for the world to move towards evolution. Rather than providing speculations, some huge players in the market like Twitter and El Salvador are encouraging people to get direct exposure with these digital tokens. Bitcoin has a large variety of uses compared to the utility that people are already exploiting. There could be phenomena through which the major corporations can purchase bitcoins and still open the doors to words legit bitcoin investment to have an inflation hedge thesis.

Along with the massive interest in cryptocurrencies from large nations and corporations, a significant risk follows. Also, that is coming forward by the involvement of the market is not something that has occurred before. Many centrally running authorities and companies are interested in the growth that bitcoin has in the market share. However, history repeats itself. When the market cannot work according to their likes and dislikes, they will control it. They would like to change bitcoin by their policies, which will create a massive problem for the more significant population. Moreover, it can create a financial crisis all over the world.

In 2015 developers studied the whole design and evolution of bitcoin. It seems to come down to the fact that it is all a matter of code and the people running it. We can say that persuasion can also be controlled by any entity in the world—the execution of a bitcoin and the changes it can have depended. Bitcoin does not have any formal leadership structure, but what if it gets something in future. Suppose that some of the enormous players in the market, like Germany or Tesla, decide and want bitcoin not to function as it does now. These are the vast players who do not have any shortage of money, courtrooms, jails and use the army, and they can quickly force their decision on anything. What if they get control over the most potent stateless entity existing on this planet? More information is available on bitlq.

Why even change bitcoin?

A book written in 2017 by Jonathan Bier named Blocksize war was one perfect example of such a conflict. It is a book written on conflict between some large cryptocurrency exchanges to get larger blocks to better speed for their network. However, the small networks were not in favour of the same and said that increasing the size would make it more expensive, which would make it difficult to run the bitcoin node. As a result, Bitcoin will no longer remain decentralised, which is a complete resilience.

The book written on this conflict was one of the perfect episodes because it shows both the motives and methods that we can see in the future. However, the skills of these conflicts in the future are going to be bigger than ever before.

There is a need for some non-profit national Association which can advise and control the people who want to control the movement of bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. Of course, these entities will not have any formal role in the governance of these cryptocurrencies. However, they are going to help it build a perfect community and legitimacy influence.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)