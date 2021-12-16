Left Menu

TransFunnel Consulting announces the appointment of Mona Chopra as Product Head

TransFunnel Consulting has appointed Mona Chopra as Product Head.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-12-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 11:55 IST
TransFunnel Consulting announces the appointment of Mona Chopra as Product Head
Mona Chopra, Product Head of TransFunnel Consulting. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): TransFunnel Consulting has appointed Mona Chopra as Product Head. With 15 years of experience in product management, right from inception to delivery, as a product manager, Mona has collaborated with stakeholders to drive product growth in the right direction.

Her 10-year stint with a US healthcare IT major with extensive and hands-on experience in KLAS#1 rated products, building patient engagement platforms and provider-facing applications, as well as her expertise in agile methodologies have made her an apt choice for her current role. Mona's competence in the area of products analytics has helped organisations make data-backed decisions to drive product strategy. Having held responsibilities both in technical and business areas has helped her develop a holistic view of the product life cycle. As someone who puts customers first always and focuses on resolving complex problems with adaptive solutions, Mona's drive to deliver user-centric products is inspirational.

As the Product Head, Mona has a vision of easing the journey of startups and resolving their pain points by simplifying their processes, eventually wanting to assist industries and other verticals. She strongly believes that transforming processes and experiences for the smooth functioning of a business is the answer to complex problems, leading to sustainable growth. In her free time, Mona enjoys entertaining her seven-year-old son, reading anything that adds value to thought, listening to product management podcasts and connecting with humans around her.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021