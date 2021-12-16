HAL signs Rs 2,400 crore contract with BEL for supply of airborne electronic systems for LCA

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Thursday awarded a Rs 2,400 crore contract to Bharat Electronics Limited for the manufacture and supply of 20 types of airborne electronic systems for the LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter aircraft programme. The order spanning five years from 2023 to 2028 involves supply of critical avionic Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) related to Digital Flight Control Computers, Air Data Computers, Weapon Computers, LRUs related to Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Head Up Display, a BEL statement said. The LRUs have been indigenously designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO Labs, Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC) and Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO).

According to HAL, ''this is the biggest ever order that HAL has placed on any Indian company boosting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.'' This is the biggest ever order received by BEL for Avionic Systems and will go a long way in ensuring the Indian Air Force's air superiority and giving a boost to the Prime Minister's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the BEL statement said. The order for supply of Avionic Systems for 83 Tejas MK1A fighter aircraft will be executed by two Strategic Business Units (SBUs) of BEL: Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Bengaluru, and BEL-Panchkula, Haryana. All the systems will be delivered by BEL to HAL in a ready-to-board condition. ''LCA Tejas programme is an excellent example of synergies between Indian Defence establishments such as HAL, DRDO & BEL. The current order for development and supply of 20 types of critical avionics LRUs for Tejas Mk1A is a shot-in-the-arm for Make in India activity,'' said HAL CMD R Madhavan. ''We are pleased to receive this order from HAL for the prestigious LCA Tejas programme and look forward to continuing strong partnership and joint success with HAL,'' said BEL CMD Anandi Ramalingam. Deliveries under 83 Tejas Mk1A order to IAF will commence from 2023-24, an HAL statement said. The contract documents were handed over by General Manager LCA Tejas Division, HAL, E P Jayadeva to General Manager (EW&A) BEL, Manoj Jain.

