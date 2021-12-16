Step up the shoe game with the statement New Balance 574 sneakers

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): New Balance launches the iconic 574 sneakers styles for men, women and kids in India. This timeless collection was first released in 1988 as a running shoe which went on to become the 1st true go-anywhere footwear and has since become one of the most iconic representations of New Balance.

In their latest iteration, the 574 sneakers have been crafted with premium material, cushioning and incredible support for those who value function as much as form. Recognized worldwide for its versatility, classic design and core grey color synonymous with the brand heritage, the 574 sneaker is a symbol of ingenuity and originality -- no matter how anyone wears it. The shoes blurs the line between performance and everyday wear to make it truly the best of both world.

Representing a mix of new, different, uncomplicated, rugged, durable, and comfortable; the 574 sneakers have been adopted as a closet staple across the globe, which is why today, in its new avatar, the 574 collection is for everyone. The 574 collection is priced starting at INR 7999/- and is available at New Balance stores in Select CITYWALK and Pacific Mall in Delhi, Mall of India in Noida, Ambience Mall, Gurgaon and Alpha One in Ahmedabad.

New Balance apparel and footwear are also available BrandMan Retail's website as well as popular shopping websites, Nykaa and TataCliq. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

