2-day bank strikes hit banking, ATM services

Employees of several public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda, are on a two-day strike starting Thursday to protest against the proposed privatization of the state-run lenders.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 13:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Employees of several public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda, are on a two-day strike starting Thursday to protest against the proposed privatization of the state-run lenders. United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions with over 10 lakh bank employees and officers, has given the call for a two-day nationwide strike on December 16 and 17.

Bank unions participating in the strike include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO). Banking and ATM services have been affected by the strike. Most public sector banks have already warned their customers about the possible impact of the strike on the services.

State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges: "United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a Notice of Strike, informing that the members of the constituent Unions of UFBU viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, and INBOC propose to go on a nationwide Bank Strike on 16th and 17th December 2021, in support of their demands." "We advise that while the Bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our Bank may be impacted by the Strike," said the SBI. (ANI)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

